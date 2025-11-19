Fourth China-Germany high-level financial dialogue reaches multiple consensuses

Xinhua) 08:56, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance on Monday released a joint statement on the fourth China-Germany High-Level Financial Dialogue, outlining 27 points of consensus.

During the dialogue, both sides reiterated that this dialogue mechanism is a key platform for bilateral exchange and policy coordination on strategic, overarching, and long-term fiscal and financial issues.

According to the joint statement, both sides commit to upholding international and multilateral cooperation while combating unilateralism and trade protectionism.

They emphasize the importance of supporting the rule-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core. They are committed to maintaining strong cooperation within the International Monetary Fund and will continue to strengthen bilateral coordination and all-round cooperation under the framework of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Both sides have agreed to continue cooperation under the policy research collaboration mechanism established between their finance ministries. They will foster exchanges on key issues, including enhancing fiscal sustainability, and will work to strengthen international development cooperation. Additionally, they aim to promote stronger, greener, and more balanced and inclusive global development.

In the financial field, both sides agree to further strengthen cooperation on banking and insurance regulation and supervision, welcome enhanced financial technology collaboration between financial technology service providers from both countries, and encourage qualified financial institutions to invest and conduct business in each other's markets.

The dialogue mechanism was launched in 2015, with the second and third rounds held in 2019 and 2023.

