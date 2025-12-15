Chinese envoy calls on China, Germany to write new chapter of friendship

Xinhua) 13:28, December 15, 2025

Chinese ambassador to Germany Deng Hongbo speaks at a symposium on China-Germany relations in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. Deng has called on China and Germany to deepen mutual trust and jointly write a new chapter of friendship. The symposium was held here on Friday by the Chinese Embassy in Germany. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

BERLIN, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese ambassador to Germany Deng Hongbo has called on China and Germany to deepen mutual trust and jointly write a new chapter of friendship.

At a symposium held on Friday, German guests recounted stories of mutual assistance between the two peoples, citing examples like German businessman John Rabe's efforts to protect Chinese civilians during the Nanjing Massacre and Shanghai opening its door to Jewish refugees during World War II.

Noting that this period of history deserves to be remembered by the people of both countries, they said that the two sides should carry forward their friendship, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, deepen win-win cooperation, and work together to pursue common development and build peace.

Both sides should cherish these valuable experiences, adhere to the positioning of partners, deepen mutual trust through cooperation and jointly write a new chapter of bilateral friendship, said the Chinese ambassador.

On the Taiwan question, Deng elaborated on China's position from historical, factual and legal perspectives, pointing out the severe harm caused by recent erroneous remarks on Taiwan made by the Japanese leader.

Deng emphasized that, unlike Germany, Japan has yet to thoroughly reflect on its history of aggression even 80 years after the end of World War II.

The ambassador expressed hope that the German side would fully understand and support China's just position, strictly abide by the one-China principle, oppose attempts to reverse the course of history, and work together to safeguard international fairness, justice and the post-war international order.

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2025 shows a symposium on China-Germany relations in Berlin, Germany. Chinese ambassador to Germany Deng Hongbo has called on China and Germany to deepen mutual trust and jointly write a new chapter of friendship. The symposium was held here on Friday by the Chinese Embassy in Germany. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)