Germany remains firmly committed to one-China policy: German FM

Xinhua) 10:36, December 09, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Germany remains firmly committed to the one-China policy, and this position is unwavering, said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Beijing on Monday.

Wadephul made the remarks during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang emphasized that the one-China principle serves as an important political foundation for China-Germany relations, and there is no room for ambiguity.

He further noted that unlike Germany, Japan has yet to conduct a thorough reflection on its history of aggression in the eight decades since the end of WWII.

