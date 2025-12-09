Home>>
Germany remains firmly committed to one-China policy: German FM
(Xinhua) 10:36, December 09, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Germany remains firmly committed to the one-China policy, and this position is unwavering, said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Beijing on Monday.
Wadephul made the remarks during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Wang emphasized that the one-China principle serves as an important political foundation for China-Germany relations, and there is no room for ambiguity.
He further noted that unlike Germany, Japan has yet to conduct a thorough reflection on its history of aggression in the eight decades since the end of WWII.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice president meets German FM
- Chinese FM calls on China, Germany to shoulder responsibilities as major countries for more stable bilateral policy framework
- German firms more upbeat in China, eye deeper partnerships: survey
- Interview: German executive highlights China's rising appeal for investment
- CPC, Germany's SPD hold second strategic dialogue in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.