Chinese FM spokesperson briefs media on arrangements for German Chancellor Merz's visit to China

Xinhua) 16:35, February 24, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday briefed the media on the arrangements for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to China, which will take place from Feb. 25 to 26.

Mao noted at a regular news briefing that this visit is Merz's first trip to China since taking office. During the visit, President Xi Jinping will meet with Merz, and Premier Li Qiang will hold talks with him to exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

