German Chancellor Merz to visit China from Feb. 25 to 26

Xinhua) 10:22, February 24, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will pay an official visit to China from Feb. 25 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

