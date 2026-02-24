Home>>
German Chancellor Merz to visit China from Feb. 25 to 26
(Xinhua) 10:22, February 24, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will pay an official visit to China from Feb. 25 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM urges China, Germany to jointly oppose unilateralism
- China, Germany are close, mutually beneficial economic partners: Chinese vice commerce minister
- China, Germany strengthen cooperation amid challenging global landscape
- Chinese envoy calls on China, Germany to write new chapter of friendship
- Germany remains firmly committed to one-China policy: German FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.