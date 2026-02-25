China places great importance on economic, trade cooperation with Germany: commerce ministry

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China places great importance on its economic and trade cooperation with Germany, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Over the more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Germany, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has deepened steadily, according to a spokesperson for the ministry.

Germany has remained China's largest trading partner and largest source of foreign investment in Europe, and the two countries have achieved extensive industrial integration, the ministry said.

It noted that in recent years, annual trade between China and Germany has consistently exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars, and two-way investment stock has surpassed 65 billion U.S. dollars, with each figure accounting for nearly one-quarter of China's total engagement with the European Union.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to lead a high-level trade delegation to China, accompanied by senior executives from about 30 leading German companies in key sectors such as automotives, chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, machinery manufacturing and the circular economy, the spokesperson said, noting that this underscores Germany's strong commitment to deepening bilateral economic and trade relations.

China places great importance on its economic and trade cooperation with Germany, and is actively preparing for joint initiatives such as the China-Germany economic advisory committee meeting, aiming to provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration between enterprises from both sides, the ministry said.

