Xi's article on fostering trend of taking responsibilities to be published
(Xinhua) 15:03, February 28, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on fostering a trend of taking responsibilities among Party members and officials will be published on Sunday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fifth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
