Xi urges good start to 15th Five-Year Plan period

Xinhua) 11:06, February 26, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, asked senior Party officials to ensure a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Xi made the remarks after reading through the annual work reports of senior Party officials recently submitted to the CPC Central Committee and to him.

The officials included members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Xi called on the officials to keep in alignment with the central Party leadership in thinking, political stance, and action at all times, and take concrete steps to ensure that its decisions and plans are fully implemented.

Officials should take initiative in taking on responsibilities within the scope of their respective duties, and strictly implement the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct along with the detailed rules for its implementation, Xi said.

He urged them to take the lead in establishing and practicing a correct view on governance performance, and strive to deliver tangible achievements for the people through solid and dedicated work.

Efforts should be made to foster a clean and upright political environment, Xi said.

