Xi meets German Chancellor Merz, puts forward three suggestions for bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:29, February 26, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on an official visit to China, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xi pointed out that China and Germany are the world's second and third largest economies, and the bilateral relationship not only bears on the interests of both countries, but also has significant impact on Europe and the world.

The international landscape is undergoing the most profound transformations since the end of World War II, he said, adding that the greater changes and turbulence the world faces, the more important it is for the two countries to enhance strategic communication, strengthen strategic mutual trust and work for new progress in China-Germany all-around strategic partnership.

Xi made three propositions on further developing China-Germany relations.

Firstly, he said that both countries should be reliable partners that support each other.

China and Germany have pursued self-reliance and realized rapid development, said Xi, noting that both have upheld mutual respect, mutual trust and open cooperation, and together written a success story of mutual benefit.

He said that China adheres to the path of peaceful development, and has the capacity and confidence to achieve Chinese modernization, adding that China will continue to share development opportunities with Germany and the wider world.

China hopes the German side can view China's growth in an objective and rational manner, pursue a positive and pragmatic policy toward China, and work with China for steady and sustained growth of the bilateral relationship, Xi added.

Secondly, he said that both countries should be innovative partners that champion openness and win-win results.

The German government put forward new development strategies in such areas as technology, innovation and digital development, said Xi, noting that they highly resonate with China's objective of pursuing intelligent, green and integrated development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Xi said the two sides should foster greater synergy between development strategies, support the two-way flow of talent, knowledge and technology, and promote dialogue and cooperation on AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

Both sides need to correctly grasp the interplay of competition and cooperation, explore cooperation pathways that lead to win-win results, and jointly keep industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded, he added.

Thirdly, Xi said both countries should be partners that understand each other and share close bonds through cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

China and Germany, as major countries with profound cultural heritage, should strengthen mutual learning in culture and boost people-to-people exchanges, so as to cement the popular foundation for China-Germany friendship, he said.

Xi stressed that as changes not seen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace, countries should tackle challenges together and pursue a shared future.

China and Germany should uphold the central position of the United Nations, reaffirm its leading role, and take the lead in safeguarding multilateralism, practicing international rule of law, defending free trade, and advocating for solidarity and coordination, he said.

Xi emphasized that China supports Europe in seeking to increase autonomy and strength, and hopes the European side can work with China toward the same direction, adhere to the positioning of strategic partners, and uphold openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, so as to deliver greater growth in China-Europe relations, and make bigger contributions to world peace and development.

The two leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Xi expounded on China's principled position, and pointed out that the key to finding a solution lies in consistent dialogue and negotiation.

He noted that it is important to ensure the equal participation of all sides and strike a solid foundation for peace, accommodate the legitimate concerns of all sides and enhance the will for peace, and realize common security and build a lasting architecture of peace.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)