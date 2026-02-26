Xi says China, Germany should reinvigorate UN's leading role

Xinhua) 10:59, February 26, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China and Germany should uphold the central role of the United Nations, reinvigorate its leading role, and take the lead in being upholders of multilateralism, practitioners of international rule of law, defenders of free trade, and advocates of solidarity and coordination.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting here with visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)