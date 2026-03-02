Xi's article on fostering culture of taking responsibility to be published

Xinhua) 09:20, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on enhancing officials' sense of responsibility and ability to perform their duties will be published on Sunday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fifth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article writes that a strong culture should be fostered in which officials are willing to take responsibility, courageous in shouldering it, and capable of fulfilling it effectively.

It stresses that turning the grand blueprint laid out at the 20th CPC National Congress in 2022 into reality requires leading officials at all levels to take responsibility and act with initiative.

It notes that officials should fulfill their duties and take on heavy and difficult tasks within the scope of their duties. They must uphold Party principles, clearly distinguish right from wrong, dare to stand up for what is right, and take a firm stand on major and principled issues.

The article also points out that leading officials should properly handle the relationship between integrity and responsibility, and be courageous in taking on heavy burdens, tackling tough challenges, and handling difficult and sensitive tasks.

It emphasizes that exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance is not intended to make people overly cautious and inactive, but to foster a clean and upright political environment within the Party and create favorable conditions for officials to perform their duties, thus further boosting the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the whole Party.

Party organizations should work to eliminate factors that hinder officials from taking responsibility and acting proactively. In selecting and appointing officials, priority should be given to those who dare to take responsibility, perform their duties effectively, and deliver outstanding results.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)