Which foreign leaders did Xi meet in early 2026?

(People's Daily App) 16:06, February 28, 2026

Since the beginning of 2026, President Xi Jinping has received several foreign leaders in Beijing, setting a busy tone for China's head-of-state diplomacy in the new year. Take a look at who he has met so far.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)