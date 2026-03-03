Q&A book on learning Xi Jinping Thought on Economy published

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- A questions and answers (Q&A) study book on Xi Jinping Thought on Economy has been published and is now available nationwide.

The book, jointly compiled by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the National Development and Reform Commission, tracks developments in China's economic practice in the new era and adopts a question-and-answer format to address key theoretical issues and areas of public concern.

It presents the significance, scientific system, core principles, key elements and practical requirements of Xi Jinping Thought on Economy in a comprehensive yet accessible way.

The publication is designed to help Party members, officials and the wider public better understand and apply the Party's innovative theories to guide practice and advance work. The book is organized into 14 sections covering 50 questions and features illustrations and graphics.

