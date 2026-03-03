Book about Xi leading China's poverty elimination endeavors published

Xinhua) 08:38, March 03, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A book about how the Communist Party of China (CPC) secured victory in China's fight against poverty under the leadership of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has been published.

The book was recently published by the publishing house of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) and distributed nationwide.

Featuring representative events and people involved in the battle against poverty, this book narrates how the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups to eliminate absolute poverty, vividly highlighting historic achievements in the poverty alleviation.

