Home>>
Book about Xi leading China's poverty elimination endeavors published
(Xinhua) 08:38, March 03, 2026
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A book about how the Communist Party of China (CPC) secured victory in China's fight against poverty under the leadership of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has been published.
The book was recently published by the publishing house of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) and distributed nationwide.
Featuring representative events and people involved in the battle against poverty, this book narrates how the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups to eliminate absolute poverty, vividly highlighting historic achievements in the poverty alleviation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Story: Shaping prosperity by addressing everyday concerns
- 'I'm very glad to see your lives getting better day by day': Xi's story of visiting home of Jihao Youguo
- Xi's article on fostering culture of taking responsibility to be published
- Which foreign leaders did Xi meet in early 2026?
- Xi's article on fostering trend of taking responsibilities to be published
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.