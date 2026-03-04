Symposium held on second volume of book on Xi's visits to people's homes

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- A symposium has been held in Beijing on the second volume of a book about the interactions between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the people during his domestic inspection tours.

Attending the symposium, Shen Yiqin, State Councilor and president of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), stressed the need to thoroughly study the book and called on women's federations at all levels to foster stronger family ties, values, and traditions in the new era, thus leading women and families to forge ahead in the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) and make new contributions in the journey ahead.

Officials from relevant bodies of the central authorities and the ACWF, as well as grassroots women's federation cadres and family representatives, attended the symposium.

Shen Yiqin, State Councilor and president of the All-China Women's Federation, addresses a symposium on the second volume of a book about the interactions between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the people during his domestic inspection tours, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

