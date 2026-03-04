Wang urges ceasefire in call with Israeli FM

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call on Tuesday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and voiced opposition to the military strikes launched by Israel and the United States against Iran, saying that the use of force cannot truly resolve the issue but will create new problems and grave repercussions.

The true value of military strength lies not on the battlefield but in preventing war, Wang said, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities to prevent the conflict from spiraling.

He stressed that all parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and refrain from the use or threat of force in international relations — an approach that serves the fundamental interests of all sides, including Israel.

Wang expressed China's willingness to keep playing a constructive role in promoting de-escalation. He also demanded that Israel take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions.

In response, Sa'ar said Israel attaches great importance to the matter and will safeguard the security of Chinese personnel and organizations.

