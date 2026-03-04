Wang urges ceasefire in call with Israeli FM
Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call on Tuesday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and voiced opposition to the military strikes launched by Israel and the United States against Iran, saying that the use of force cannot truly resolve the issue but will create new problems and grave repercussions.
The true value of military strength lies not on the battlefield but in preventing war, Wang said, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities to prevent the conflict from spiraling.
He stressed that all parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and refrain from the use or threat of force in international relations — an approach that serves the fundamental interests of all sides, including Israel.
Wang expressed China's willingness to keep playing a constructive role in promoting de-escalation. He also demanded that Israel take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions.
In response, Sa'ar said Israel attaches great importance to the matter and will safeguard the security of Chinese personnel and organizations.
Photos
Related Stories
- China calls for immediate stop to military operations: spokesperson on Iran situation
- What to know about world reactions to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran?
- China says deeply saddened by massive civilian casualties in strikes against Iran
- Joint U.S.-Israel military operation against Iran enters fourth day
- China urges return to talks on Iranian nuclear issue
- Trump says U.S. attack on Iran capable of going "far longer" than 4 to 5 weeks
- SCO member states express grave concern over developments in Middle East, attack against Iran
- Britain not joining U.S., Israeli "offensive strikes" on Iran: PM
- China refutes foreign media report on missile deal
- China calls for ceasing military operations after Iran attack spillover
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.