China calls for immediate stop to military operations: spokesperson on Iran situation

Xinhua) 14:43, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Regarding the Iran situation, a Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday that China calls for an immediate stop to military operations, preventing further escalation of tensions, and resuming dialogue and negotiations to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.

To this end, China will continue to play its role as a responsible major country, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, at a press conference held one day ahead of the opening of the session.

China is closely following the developments, the spokesperson said. Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity must be respected, he added.

