China's neighborhood occupies top priority on its diplomatic agenda: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:16, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's neighborhood occupies a top priority on its diplomatic agenda, and the country has always been committed to promoting regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the opening of the session scheduled for Thursday.

How a major country interacts with its neighbors reflects its worldview, its view of order, and its values, Lou said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)