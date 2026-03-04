Home>>
China's neighborhood occupies top priority on its diplomatic agenda: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:16, March 04, 2026
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's neighborhood occupies a top priority on its diplomatic agenda, and the country has always been committed to promoting regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the opening of the session scheduled for Thursday.
How a major country interacts with its neighbors reflects its worldview, its view of order, and its values, Lou said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's national lawmakers gather in Beijing for annual session
- NPC deputy conveys industrial voices from grassroots
- NPC deputy advocates for deeper AI-manufacturing integration
- China's national legislature to hold press conference ahead of annual session
- NPC deputy leads a cliffside village toward rural revitalization
- NPC deputy dedicated to rural revitalization
- NPC deputy's 16 years of dedication to education
- China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
- Chinese legislators hear reports amid legislative session
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.