NPC deputy dedicated to rural revitalization

Xinhua) 09:49, March 02, 2026

Musajan Khairat herds cattle in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Musajan Khaira, a villager of Keregetas Village of Xinyuan County, is a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC). After graduating from junior high school, he learned blacksmithing and welding skills and runs a welding workshop. In addition to pursuing a better life for his own family, Musajan also taught welding skills to villagers for free, helping local people to increase their incomes.

As an NPC deputy, Musajan consistently focuses on the demands of local people. In response to villagers' concerns about difficulties in farmland irrigation and road accessibility, he presented a suggestion on construction of high-standard farmland at a ravine area in Xinyuan County. With his efforts, a high-standard farmland construction project was launched and drip irrigation facilities were promoted, making it easier for farmers to cultivate the land and ensuring more stable income growth.

Musajan keeps concentrating on high-quality development of rural areas. He presented suggestions such as advancing the reconstruction and expansion of local airport, upgrading county roads, and protecting wetland ecosystems, to promote rural development and improve local people's well-being.

Musajan Khairat talks about expectation for this year's national legislative session at his home in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Musajan Khairat communicates with local people at the community service center in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Musajan Khairat (L) communicates with local people at the community service center in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Musajan Khairat provides fodder to cattle at a shed in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Musajan Khairat welds at his workshop in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Musajan Khairat provides fodder to cattle in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Musajan Khairat holds hand of a child at his home in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Musajan Khairat checks messages from villagers asking for help with welding in the yard of his home in Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Musajan Khairat (front) cleans snow with local cadres near the community service center in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Musajan Khairat (L) inspects a shed of a local villager in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 9, 2026 shows Musajan Khairat attending a national flag-raising ceremony at the community service center in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Musajan Khairat carries a tire at his workshop in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026. Musajan provides tires storage services for local villagers for free every winter.(Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Musajan Khairat wears a Party emblem at his home before going to the community service center in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Musajan Khairat (1st L) communicates with local cadres at the community service center in Keregetas Village, Xinyuan County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

