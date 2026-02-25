Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 09:36, February 25, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday chaired a State Council executive meeting, during which arrangements were made for government work following the Spring Festival holiday and a series of draft policy documents were reviewed.

This year marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), and all departments under the State Council must remain focused on annual goals and tasks, and ensure that the government's arrangements are fully in place, the meeting said.

It said that efforts should be made to support local authorities and enterprises in fostering new growth drivers, and to introduce more targeted policy measures to invigorate market vitality continuously and enhance the people's well-being.

It also highlighted the need to develop the silver economy and strengthen elderly care services. To unleash the consumption potential of senior citizens further, it urged efforts to foster tailored consumption scenarios and business models.

The meeting called for quality improvements and the expanded coverage of elderly care services to ensure the country's senior citizens are cared for well.

It reviewed and adopted a guideline on strengthening firefighting work in local communities, and stressed the need for improved fire safety systems at the community level, as well as strengthened public preparedness for emergencies.

A draft revision of law on water was also discussed and approved in principle, and the decision to submit the draft to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for deliberation was made.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)