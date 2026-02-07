Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 11:10, February 07, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday chaired a State Council executive meeting which heard reports on the handling of suggestions from national lawmakers and proposals of national political advisors in 2025.

The meeting also studied policy measures to promote effective investment, made arrangements to revise ambient air quality standards, and discussed a draft revision to China's bidding law.

With the annual sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) approaching, the opinions and suggestions of NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members must be actively heard and adopted, and the high-quality handling of suggestions and proposals must be ensured this year, according to the meeting.

It said that promoting effective investment plays an important role in stabilizing economic growth and enhancing development momentum, and that innovation and improvements in policy measures are needed.

The revised ambient air quality standards lay out higher requirements for annual average PM2.5 concentration targets, the meeting said, urging continuous efforts to improve governance effectiveness and protect the beautiful blue skies.

It also discussed a draft revision to the bidding law, adopted the draft in principle, and decided that it should be submitted to the Standing Committee of the NPC for deliberation.

