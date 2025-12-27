China's national legislature to convene annual session on March 5

Xinhua) 13:49, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will open its fourth annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2026, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Saturday.

The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Monday to Saturday.

