Remains of former senior Chinese legislator Peng Peiyun cremated

Xinhua) 13:48, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The remains of former senior Chinese legislator Peng Peiyun were cremated in Beijing on Friday.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and Hu Jintao had either visited Peng when she was in hospital or expressed condolences over her passing and offered sympathies to her family through various means.

Peng died on Dec. 21 in Beijing at the age of 96. She had served in posts including state councilor, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and president and honorary president of the All-China Women's Federation.

On Friday, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Han Zheng -- entrusted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee -- paid their final respects to Peng at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery and conveyed the deep sympathies of Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and other leaders to her family.

