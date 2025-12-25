Chinese legislators hear reports amid legislative session

Xinhua) 09:20, December 25, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 57th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee convened a meeting on Wednesday during the country's ongoing legislative session to deliberate reports.

The meeting was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The senior lawmakers heard reports on the deliberations of bills and revising suggestions for draft revisions to several laws. They also reviewed a report on deputy qualifications and personnel-related bills.

The meeting decided to submit the revised documents to the ongoing NPC Standing Committee session for deliberation.

Participants reviewed and adopted in principle the key tasks of the NPC Standing Committee and its work plan on legislation, oversight, deputies, and external affairs for the year 2026, and deliberated a report on the NPC Standing Committee's work in maintaining contacts with NPC deputies in the year 2025, among others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)