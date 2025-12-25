China pledges to continue advancing energy conservation, carbon reduction

Xinhua) 08:08, December 25, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a meeting held during an ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2025. Lawmakers in attendance deliberated on a report on inspecting the implementation of the Energy Conservation Law, and launched a joint inquiry at the meeting. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese government officials have pledged continued efforts to advance energy conservation and carbon reduction efforts.

The officials, including Vice Premier He Lifeng and others from multiple ministries and commissions, made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting held during an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Lawmakers in attendance deliberated on a report on inspecting the implementation of the Energy Conservation Law, and launched a joint inquiry at the meeting, which was attended by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

He Lifeng pledged continued efforts to improve the efficiency of China's energy and resource output, and to provide a strong guarantee for the country's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, as well as the acceleration of the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development.

