2,309 regulations filed with China's top legislature for review in 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,309 regulations and judicial interpretations were filed with China's national legislature to be recorded and reviewed in 2025.
The figure was announced during an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. The Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee on Monday submitted a report on its 2025 record-filing and review work to the session for deliberation.
Record-filing and review are powers granted by China's Constitution and laws to ensure the compliance of various types of regulations and judicial interpretations.
The review process led to the revision of several local regulations, such as a requirement for vehicles used for ride-hailing operations to have a minimum purchase price of 120,000 yuan (about 17,004 U.S. dollars), per the report.
The commission also received 6,705 review suggestions from Chinese citizens and organizations in 2025, according to the report.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislature schedules session for December
- Oath-taking ceremony held by 14th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing
- China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
- Chinese government vows to advance state-owned enterprise, asset reform
- China has world's most comprehensive maritime judicial system: report
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.