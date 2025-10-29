Home>>
Oath-taking ceremony held by 14th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:16, October 29, 2025
Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, chairs and oversees an oath-taking ceremony held by the 14th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, chairs and oversees an oath-taking ceremony held by the 14th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
- Chinese government vows to advance state-owned enterprise, asset reform
- China has world's most comprehensive maritime judicial system: report
- Chinese legislators hear reports at NPC standing committee session
- Chinese lawmakers hear reports at NPC standing committee session
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.