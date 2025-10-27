China has world's most comprehensive maritime judicial system: report

Xinhua) 13:55, October 27, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A report from China's Supreme People's Court shows that the country has developed the world's most comprehensive maritime judicial system, with the largest number of cases and the widest range of case types.

The report on maritime trials by Chinese courts was submitted Sunday to a session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, for review.

According to the report, China established its first group of maritime courts following a decision adopted by the NPC Standing Committee in November 1984. Over the past four decades, the country has set up 11 maritime courts with cross-regional jurisdiction and 42 detached tribunals.

The report notes that the number and scope of maritime cases have grown significantly during this period. Annual caseloads have surged from just 18 in 1984 to 34,400 in 2024. Case types have expanded from traditional maritime trade and shipping disputes to new areas such as marine resource development, environmental protection, port and terminal construction, and ocean-related cultural and tourism industries.

China has also played a key role in shaping international maritime law. The Beijing Convention on the Judicial Sale of Ships, initiated through China's judicial practice, became the first international maritime convention adopted by the United Nations General Assembly to be named after a Chinese city, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)