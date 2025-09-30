China revises regulations on international maritime transport

Xinhua) 10:34, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree that revises rules on international maritime transport to regulate related activities.

Under the revised regulations, China will take necessary countermeasures against countries or regions that impose or support discriminatory bans, restrictions, or similar measures targeting Chinese operators, vessels, or crew engaged in international maritime transport and related services.

Such measures will be enacted unless relevant treaties or agreements offer adequate and effective remedies, according to the decree.

The decree also requires operators of international shipping trading platforms to submit information to the Chinese transport authorities.

The regulations went into effect on Sunday.

