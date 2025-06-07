China sees strengthened global influence in maritime arbitration: CCPIT chairman

Xinhua) 13:37, June 07, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China's international influence in maritime arbitration continues to grow steadily, with a marked increase in foreign-affairs-related cases and broader global engagement, said Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Ren, who is also director of the China Maritime Arbitration Commission (CMAC), made the remarks during a high-level dialogue on maritime and commercial arbitration in Beijing on Friday.

In 2024, CMAC ranked among the world's leading maritime arbitration institutions in terms of case volume. Foreign-affairs-related disputes last year increased 55 percent from 2023 and accounted for 39 percent of CMAC's caseload, involving parties from 40 countries and regions, according to Ren.

China is now home to 284 arbitration institutions nationwide, which have collectively handled over 5 million cases with a combined value exceeding 9 trillion yuan (about 1.25 trillion U.S. dollars) and involving disputing parties from more than 100 countries and regions.

Looking ahead, Ren called for innovation-driven development in arbitration services and urged institutions to actively explore the application of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Leveraging information technology will reduce costs, improve efficiency and increase transparency, boosting the credibility and competitiveness of arbitration services on the global stage, Ren said.

