3rd China-Indian Ocean forum on development cooperation held in Kunming

Xinhua) 08:46, December 17, 2024

KUNMING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Third China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Blue Economy Development Cooperation was held on Monday in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Wang Yong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said at the opening ceremony that the construction of a maritime community with a shared future is evolving from a Chinese initiative into a shared international goal, and from a blue concept into practical actions, thanks to joint efforts from China, countries in the Indian Ocean region and other relevant parties.

China is willing to continue deepening practical cooperation with other countries, consolidating consensus in the area of sustainable marine development, strengthening maritime dialogue and consultation processes, and promoting mutual learning among marine cultures, in an effort to make greater joint contributions to promoting cooperation in the development of the blue economy, and in realizing the harmonious coexistence of people and the ocean, he said.

The forum, themed "Future of the Blue Indian Ocean -- Development Practice of the Global South," gathered more than 300 guests from over 50 countries and international organizations.

