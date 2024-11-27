Chinese foreign minister highlights global maritime governance

Xinhua) 08:38, November 27, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a live video address at a symposium on global maritime cooperation and ocean governance on Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with other countries to use the three global initiatives as an opportunity to elevate global maritime governance and improve the well-being of all people, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Tuesday in a live video address delivered at a symposium on global maritime cooperation and ocean governance.

Noting that global governance is facing new opportunities and challenges, Wang said that the active promotion of global maritime governance and the construction of a maritime community with a shared future are integral to building a community with a shared future for all.

He called on all parties to promote high-quality and sustainable marine development, maintain universal and lasting maritime security, and promote the global exchange of marine civilization.

The international community has always agreed that dialogue and cooperation should be strengthened, that maritime peace and stability should be maintained, and that global maritime governance should be advanced, Wang stressed.

China is ready to work hand in hand with the international community to promote maritime peace, prosperity and civilization integration for all countries, he said.

