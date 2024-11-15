Conference on maritime equipment highlights global cooperation

Xinhua) 19:11, November 15, 2024

FUZHOU, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Global experts in the field of maritime equipment, and representatives of well-known enterprises and industry organizations attended the World Maritime Equipment Conference 2024, which opened Friday in eastern Chinese city of Fuzhou.

Technological innovation, equipment manufacturing, industrial cooperation and other issues will be discussed during the four-day event, according to the organizer.

Many participants are united in the belief that China's high-end, intelligent and green maritime equipment is deeply intergrated in the global industrial chain and supply chain, and its industrial innovation ability and competitiveness have been significantly improved.

In the meantime, more than 700 ship manufacturers and suppliers across the globe participated in a parallel marine equipment expo, which showcases advanced scientific and technological innovation and industrial development achievements in the field. The exhibition area is about 100,000 square meters.

