China's top court publishes typical cases of maritime trial

Xinhua) 09:38, June 11, 2024

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Court (SPC), China's top court, has recently released typical cases of maritime trials in China to underscore the importance of maritime jurisdiction in the country in settling international disputes, maintaining the shipping order and promoting the marine economy.

The cases handled by Chinese courts in 2023 involved disputes related to the purchase and sale of ships, liability for damage to ships, etc., according to the SPC.

Chinese courts emphasize resolving disputes substantively, aiming to establish themselves as preferred venues for maritime dispute resolution, with an increasing number of foreign parties resorting to Chinese courts, the SPC said.

In 2023, Chinese courts, including the SPC, higher people's courts and maritime courts across the country, settled 26,425 maritime trial cases, according to data available on the China Maritime Trial website.

