Top Chinese diplomat stresses international maritime cooperation

Xinhua) 10:57, November 09, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Upholding the vision of building a maritime community with a shared future, China is ready to work with the international community for peaceful, prosperous and beautiful oceans shared by all countries, according to Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks Wednesday while addressing the Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance 2023.

Wang stressed that oceans are an important foundation for humanity's survival and development and a natural arena for exchanges between civilizations. It is the shared aspiration of all countries and the prevailing trend of the times to strengthen maritime cooperation and improve ocean governance.

Oceans are the common home of humanity, and their development and preservation require joint efforts, Wang said, adding that the important vision of building a maritime community with a shared future has charted the course for global ocean governance and provided China's solution to developing and protecting the oceans.

China has proposed to stay committed to dialogue and consultation to safeguard maritime peace and tranquility, uphold fairness and justice to improve the ocean governance system, prioritize ecological conservation to preserve clean and beautiful oceans, and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation for prosperity, he said.

More than 300 representatives from over 30 countries attended the event.

