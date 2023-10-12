World Marine Equipment Conference opens in east China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:41, October 12, 2023

FUZHOU, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 kicked off Thursday in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, aiming to pool wisdom for fields including technological innovation, equipment manufacturing, and industrial cooperation.

The four-day event, jointly hosted by the Fujian provincial government, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport, is themed on "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons." It strives to provide a high-level international exchange and cooperation platform for the marine equipment industry.

Six themed forums on the likes of shipbuilding technologies in Asia, international deep-water port construction, and world maritime civilization are also scheduled to be held during the event.

In addition, cutting-edge products, technologies and solutions in the field of marine equipment developed by China over the past decade will be on display during the event's exhibition.

