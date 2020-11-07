Symposium on maritime cooperation held in China's Hainan

HAIKOU, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on maritime cooperation and ocean governance has been held in Haikou, capital of south China's island province of Hainan.

Some 500 attendees from 28 countries, including experts, scholars as well as government and international organization representatives, participated in the two-day symposium -- online and offline.

The Inaugural Symposium on Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance aims to provide an academic platform for the international community to share views on global ocean governance and promote international cooperation.

Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former president of the Philippines, said in a keynote speech during the opening ceremony Thursday that the relationship between the Philippines and China is of great significance and that the symposium will contribute to the community with a shared future which is connected by the oceans.

It is of immense significance to discuss the challenges in global ocean governance to promote sustainable marine development, especially during the epidemic. Sticking to multilateral ocean governance is a priority for maritime cooperation, said Wu Shicun, director of China's National Institute for South China Sea Studies. Enditem