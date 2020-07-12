China issues statement to promote maritime development

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities issued a statement on promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the development of the maritime economy on Saturday, the 16th Maritime Day of China.

China's seafarers are still at the forefront of ensuring the smooth operation of international logistics and supply chains as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread worldwide, according to the document posted on the website of the Ministry of Transport.

As the world's largest trader of goods and the second largest economy, China's maritime transport plays a significant role in promoting world economic and trade development and building a community with a shared future for humanity, it said.

Cooperation in economy, technology and culture between China and the countries and regions along the Belt and Road is getting closer through the ocean under the BRI.

Meanwhile, the document noted that China has made remarkable achievements in navigation and maritime industry as of this year. The scale of ports, the number of seafarers, the production of shipbuilding and the scale of maritime fleets are in the front rank in the world.

This year's China Maritime Forum was held in Shanghai Saturday in a combination of online and offline activities.