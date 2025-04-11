North Pacific coast guards promote regional maritime governance through multilateral cooperation
NANJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Coast guard experts from countries bordering the North Pacific Ocean promote regional maritime governance through multilateral cooperation at a meeting in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, said the China Coast Guard (CCG).
The five-day meeting, from April 7 to 11, is part of the 25th North Pacific Coast Guard Forum, a key regional mechanism to enhance communication and coordination among coast guard agencies and uphold regional maritime security and stability, the statement said.
During the meeting, attendees from China, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States discussed multiple topics, such as strengthening multilateral maritime cooperation, combating illegal maritime traffic activities, and coordinating fishery law enforcement patrols in the high seas, the statement added.
They had reached an initial consensus on the cooperation plan of an annual meeting for senior officials from these countries, said the statement.
