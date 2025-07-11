Maritime Day events held in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 15:51, July 11, 2025

HAIKOU, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China Maritime Day Forum and the opening ceremony of Maritime Day activities were held in the coastal town of Boao in south China's Hainan Province on Friday.

Under the theme "Green Navigation Towards New Progress," a wide range of activities including forums, seminars and science popularization as well as cultural experience activities, will also be held nationwide, to promote the maritime spirit in the new era, celebrate maritime culture, and raise public awareness of maritime affairs.

These events also aim to support China's goal of becoming a leading transportation and maritime power.

China's maritime industry now handles nearly one-third of global maritime shipping volume. Its booming marine economy is driving sustained and stable growth in global trade and development.

