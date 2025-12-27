Draft environmental code, 2 other draft laws to be submitted to upcoming NPC annual session for deliberation

Xinhua) 14:10, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The draft environmental code, the draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, and the draft law on national development planning will be submitted to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) for further deliberation, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Saturday.

The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Monday to Saturday.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)