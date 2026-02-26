Chinese legislators hear reports amid legislative session

Xinhua) 08:49, February 26, 2026

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee convened a meeting on Wednesday during an ongoing session of China's top legislature.

The meeting was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The senior lawmakers heard reports on a draft agenda for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, a draft list of people considered for the presidium and the secretary-general, and a draft list of non-voting delegates.

They also heard reports on deputy qualifications and deliberations over personnel-related bills, among others.

The meeting decided to submit these drafts to the NPC Standing Committee session for deliberation.

