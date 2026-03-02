NPC deputy leads a cliffside village toward rural revitalization

Xinhua) 10:16, March 02, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows a view of the cableway in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Perched on a cliff at the entrance to the Dadu River Grand Canyon, Gulu Village in Sichuan Province was long isolated by poor transportation. The opening of a cableway in 2018 marked a turning point, cutting the journey from three to four hours down to just three to five minutes.

Zheng Wangchun is the head of the village committee and secretary of the Party committee of Gulu Village, and a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC). Over the past years, Zheng has led villagers in developing a new path of integrated agricultural, cultural and tourism development, breathing new life into this Yi ethnic village. Villagers have opened homestays for visitors, and multiple scenic photo spots to enhance the visitor experience. At the same time, the village has expanded characteristic industries such as walnuts, Sichuan pepper, and goat farming.

Since taking office, Zheng has submitted suggestions including expanding internet access in rural areas and strengthening wildlife protection while minimizing its impact on farmers' livelihoods. "The smiles of villagers are the most valuable rewards for grassroots work," Zheng said.

Zheng Wangchun (1st R) talks with migrant workers returning home inside a cable car in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 28, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Wangchun (R) learns about the progress on village road construction in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 29, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Wangchun (R) talks with a migrant worker returning home inside a cable car in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 28, 2026.(Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Wangchun (R) talks with the owner of a homestay in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Wangchun (1st L) talks with tourists from Chongqing about their experience in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Wangchun (L) talks with a villager in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2024 shows tourists hiking in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhang Hongxin/Xinhua)

Zheng Wangchun takes videos for social media in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Wangchun poses for a photo in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Zheng Wangchun (1st R) talks with villagers in Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows a view of Gulu Village of Hanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)