China's national lawmakers gather in Beijing for annual session
(Xinhua) 10:12, March 04, 2026
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Delegations of deputies attending the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, have all registered for the NPC annual session scheduled to open in Beijing on Thursday.
Preparations for the session have been completed, according to the press center of the session on Tuesday.
