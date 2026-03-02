NPC deputy conveys industrial voices from grassroots

Xinhua) 16:03, March 02, 2026

Guo Hongjing (2nd L) seeks suggestions from her coworkers at a dormitory in Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guo Hongjing works as the head of a hardware parts team in the warehousing department of Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. Her daily work involves receiving, dispatching, and checking materials in the warehouse. This seemingly trivial job is far from easy. From screws to motors, across all types and models, she must keep every item in the warehouse firmly in mind.

Since 2018, Guo has served as a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) for two consecutive terms, during which she is concerned most about her fellow workers. She listens to the voices of front-line workers and collects their opinions and suggestions as much as she can.

During her tenure, Guo has visited enterprises for research and surveys, with her focus on the upgrading of manufacturing industry and the transformation of industrial workers. She has also put forward proposals on issues such as rural elderly care and privacy concerns related to courier waybill information leaks.

At this year's "two sessions," Guo will put emphasis on topics including the green development of industries, the protection of workers' rights, and the implementation of paid leave policies.

Guo Hongjing (L) checks materials at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing poses for a photo at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing (back) talks with her colleague at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing (C) talks with her colleagues at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guo Hongjing checks materials at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing poses for a photo at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guo Hongjing works at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing (C) seeks suggestions from her coworkers during a lunch break at a canteen in Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing (L) visits Wurth Electronic Tianjin Co., Ltd. for survey in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing checks materials at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing (C) talks with employees of Wurth Electronic Tianjin Co., Ltd. for survey in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Guo Hongjing (R) talks with her colleague at Tianjin Lizhong Wheel Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)