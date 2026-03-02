China's national legislature to hold press conference ahead of annual session

Xinhua) 11:26, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session, according to an official statement on Monday.

The spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC will take questions from journalists at this press conference on the session's agenda and the work of the people's congresses.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)