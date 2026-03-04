China to unswervingly expand high-standard opening up: spokesperson

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China will unswervingly expand high-standard opening up, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and inject more positive energy and certainty into global development, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, made the remarks at a press conference.

Commenting on the commencement of the island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) last year, he said it was a landmark move in China's steadfast efforts to expand high-standard opening up and promote an open world economy.

Launching island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan FTP represents a pioneering exploration in China's steady expansion of institutional opening up, and demonstrates the country's unwavering resolve to carry forward reform and opening up, he told the press.

"China remains committed to its fundamental national policy of opening up; its door to the world will not close, but only open wider and wider," Liu said.

