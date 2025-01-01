Multiple legal, policy measures take effect in China

Xinhua) 14:18, January 01, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- A set of legal and policy measures took effect in China on Wednesday as part of the country's efforts to advance high-quality development and high-standard opening up.

These measures include the country's first energy law, a new regulation on data security, import tariff cuts on a large number of goods, and a free trade agreement between China and the Maldives, among others.

The energy law aims to promote high-quality energy development, ensure national energy security, accelerate green transition, and support the country's efforts to achieve carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.

To boost data security, the new regulation on network data security management seeks to regulate network data processing, protect the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organizations, and safeguard national security and public interests.

Wednesday also saw a reduction in import tariffs on a large number of goods, aimed at boosting imports of quality products and expanding domestic demand.

Provisional import tariffs, lower than the most-favored-nation rates, will be applied to 935 commodities as part of an annual tariff adjustment plan.

According to the China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement, the vast majority of China's industrial exports to the Maldives, including ships, electrical equipment, and furniture, as well as agricultural products such as vegetables and fruits, will benefit. The vast majority of the Maldives' aquatic exports to China will also enjoy zero tariffs.

