China's State Council Information Office hosts New Year reception
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office hosted a New Year reception on Wednesday, gathering nearly 500 participants from home and abroad at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Attendees included members of Chinese and international media organizations, spokespersons for central and state organs, foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations, and experts and scholars from think tanks.
Those in attendance agreed that over the last year, China has achieved steady progress in promoting high-quality development, in developing new quality productive forces, and in deepening its opening-up.
Hailing China as an engine and anchor for global economic growth, they expressed their willingness to introduce China's new developments and changes to the world, and to promote exchange and cooperation between China and the international community.
