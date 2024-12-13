Chinese firms seek global image enhancement through high-quality development

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Guest speakers at the 12th Chinese Enterprise Global Image Summit on Thursday shared their thoughts on enterprise image-building in a global context.

During the summit, government officials and scholars, as well as representatives of industry and commerce federations and enterprises, exchanged views on the topic as they believed that Chinese enterprises -- the "cells" of the national economy -- provide an important window to the Chinese economy.

They said that first and foremost, strength is the premise of a good corporate image, and that Chinese enterprises should consolidate their image through high-quality development. They can do so by utilizing technology and culture in exploring the right image-building path.

Tan Zuojun, deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, called on Chinese enterprises to create global names for themselves so that they can demonstrate China's modernization progress in an improved manner.

Qiu Xiaoping, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, urged Chinese enterprises -- particularly private enterprises -- to seize the historic opportunities brought by the rapid development of new-generation information technologies such as big data and AI, encouraging them to increase investment in innovation amid their image-building efforts.

The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Group, a time-honored Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) company that attended the summit, said that it has prioritized work related to the promotion of TCM culture overseas. "We are seeking to expand our products and services through prestigious TCM doctors, famous drugs and flagship stores," said Gu Hai'ou, the group's deputy general manager.

"Going forward, we will rely on our stores to build a platform for the promotion of TCM and health management services overseas, as we seek to become a firm representing China's health culture," Gu said.

